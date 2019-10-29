Menu
The new roof and upgraded grandstands at the Murwillumbah Saleyards.
Council News

Major upgrade completed at saleyards

Michael Doyle
29th Oct 2019 12:30 PM
A MAJOR upgrade to the Murwillumbah Saleyards has been completed, hoping to the region’s economic growth.

The $120,000 upgrade to the roof and grandstand has now finished, saving the facility from the possibility of being shut down.

Prior to the works, a rusted roof and rotting-wooden grandstand placed the facility’s future at risk.

Now a new roof with thermal insulation and additional cross bracing has been erected and a galvanised steel structure stands in the place of the rotting grandstand.

A host of guest were at the Saleyards on Monday morning to celebrate the completion of the works.

Inspecting the $120,000 upgrade to the Murwillumbah Saleyards were Acting Manager Land and Economic Development Ray Musgrave, Mayor of Tweed Katie Milne, Tweed Shire Council General Manager Troy Green, Member for Lismore, Janelle Saffin, George and Furmann's Darren Perkins and Deputy Mayor of Tweed, Chris Cherry.
Mayor Katie Milne said the upgrade continued the council’s support for the region’s rural sector

“Rural industries contribute $165 million to our local economy and are a strong local employer, with 96 per cent of employment in the industry made up of Tweed locals,” Cr Milne said.

“The work we’ve done here at the saleyards is vitally important as cattle is the second largest contributor to the agricultural sector in the Tweed, second only to sugarcane.

“Without a local saleyard, the animals would have to be transported much further distances so our facility assists our farmers and reduces some of the stress for the cattle.”

State member for Lismore, Janelle Saffin, said she was pleased the saleyards would remain in public hands thanks to the upgrades, when she visited the facility on Monday.

“I like to see saleyards stay in public hands and I’m delighted Tweed Shire Council has actively done that,” Ms Saffin said.

chris cherry janelle saffin katie milne murwillumbah murwillumbah saleyards troy green tweed tweed council tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

