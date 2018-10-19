Menu
UPGRADE: Tweed Shire Council is upgrading the Uki Water Treatment Plant.
Council News

Major upgrade planned for Uki Water Treatment Plant

Aisling Brennan
by
19th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

PLANS to roll-out a major upgrade of the Uki Water Treatment Plant (WTP) are under way, after the facility was badly impacted during the March 2017 floods.

Tweed Shire Council is putting together a plan to improve the plant, which was constructed in 1998 and supplies water to about 600, and offer better water security in the future.

Preliminary concept design works have now been completed and the preferred upgrade option includes incorporation of a new membrane filtration system, coated media filter, UV disinfection system as well as upgrade of existing chemical dosing systems, switchboard and control system.

Council's acting water manager Michael Wraight said the upgraded plant would provide ongoing security of water supply with improved water quality distributed to the village of Uki.

"Investigations completed as part of a review of the Council's Drinking Water Management System identified that upgrade of the existing continuous sand filters and chlorine disinfection system was now required,” Mr Wraight said.

"It was also identified that the current WTP capacity could not meet water demand requirements into the future.”

The estimated total project budget is $2 million.

It is anticipated that, pending final approvals, construction works may commence mid-2019 with completion expected by December 2019.

Council will be submitting a detailed application for possible grant funding of up to 25 per cent of project costs under the NSW Government Safe and Secure Water Program.

