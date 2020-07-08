Major virus breach on Sydney flight

Passengers on a Jetstar flight were not screened after travelling from Melbourne. Photo: Getty Images.

Passengers flying from Melbourne to Sydney on a Jetstar flight on Tuesday night were able to get off the plane without undergoing a health screen for symptoms of coronavirus.

The major health breach, confirmed by Jetstar to NCA NewsWire, allowed some on board to enter the major city with no scrutiny.

A Jetstar spokesman said crew assisted health officials, who were reportedly not present at the time the plane landed, by locating passengers in the terminal.

The airline also provided the aircraft manifest to the department to assist them in contacting passengers who were not found in the terminal.

"Together with Sydney Airport, we have refined our disembarkation procedures to prevent this situation occurring again," the spokesman said.

Passengers had been screened in Melbourne, but it is government policy they be tested again before disembarking in Sydney.

This process usually begins after health officials arrive at the gate and signal to plane crew they are ready to receive disembarking passengers.

Under new protocol at Sydney Airport, planes will not be able to pull up to the gate before NSW Health officials are ready.

The screening process includes a temperature check and questions about whether the person has experienced symptoms and if they have been to any hotspot areas in the past two weeks.

Anyone with symptoms is tested for COVID-19, and a passenger's address is checked to ensure they have not arrived from a banned area.

The NSW Government introduced new laws on Tuesday night prohibiting anyone from Greater Melbourne travelling to NSW.