Major works begin on popular Tweed bridge

Major works have begun on the Boyds Bay Bridge. Doreen Parker

TWEED drivers could be affected by ongoing maintenance on Boyds Bay Bridge which will continue until the end of the year.

According to the Tweed Shire Council, there will be intermittent closures of one northbound lane of the bridge at Tweed Heads.

Roads and Maritime Services workers will be using it as a worksite to pour concrete for bridge pile remediation works.

The council said one northbound lane will be closed for up to six hours a day for one to two days a week.

The Kennedy Drive exit will stay open and the cycleway will be move but remain in use under traffic control.

Southbound traffic will not be affected.

Electronic signboards northbound will provide up to date information.

The works come as part of a $7 million maintenance project by the State Government.