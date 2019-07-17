Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Major works have begun on the Boyds Bay Bridge.
Major works have begun on the Boyds Bay Bridge. Doreen Parker
News

Major works begin on popular Tweed bridge

Rick Koenig
by
17th Jul 2019 12:54 PM

TWEED drivers could be affected by ongoing maintenance on Boyds Bay Bridge which will continue until the end of the year.

According to the Tweed Shire Council, there will be intermittent closures of one northbound lane of the bridge at Tweed Heads.

Roads and Maritime Services workers will be using it as a worksite to pour concrete for bridge pile remediation works.

The council said one northbound lane will be closed for up to six hours a day for one to two days a week.

The Kennedy Drive exit will stay open and the cycleway will be move but remain in use under traffic control.

Southbound traffic will not be affected.

Electronic signboards northbound will provide up to date information.

The works come as part of a $7 million maintenance project by the State Government.

boyds bridge bridge roads and maratime services tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    premium_icon SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    Business THERE'S not a piece of cutlery to be seen in this new restaurant, which is taking the concept of "finger food" to the extreme.

    VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Tweed

    premium_icon VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Tweed

    News Have your say on the best hairdressers in the Tweed Shire

    You've been warned: Police will target drugs at Splendour

    premium_icon You've been warned: Police will target drugs at Splendour

    Crime There will be some severe consequences if you're caught

    TWEED MANHUNT: Police in urgent search for this man

    premium_icon TWEED MANHUNT: Police in urgent search for this man

    Crime Can you help police find this man?

    • 17th Jul 2019 1:14 PM