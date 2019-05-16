Make the Seagulls fly high

ON BOARD: Matt Burgess is a new board member for the Tweed Seagulls, and believes the club has a very prosperous future in the community and in women's rugby league.

ON BOARD: Matt Burgess is a new board member for the Tweed Seagulls, and believes the club has a very prosperous future in the community and in women's rugby league. Scott Powick

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed Seagulls have made an investment in the future with their latest signing, but he won't be taking the field.

Matt Burgess has been appointed to the Seagulls board, as the club aims to position itself for prosperity in the future.

Burgess has a long history in the administration and business side of sport, having recently come from the World Surf League.

The Tweed-based businessman said he saw a lot of opportunity for the Seagulls, with participation a main focal point.

"I think they have laid the ground work with a new direction for management and the building of pretty strong assets,” Burgess said.

"They have had the challenges that supporting clubs do, but they have a good framework with the playing group and there is a lot of opportunity.

"I see the Seagulls as an Australian rugby league club which can lead the way in participation and what it can do for its community.”

Burgess said there were plenty of opportunities for the club to expand commercially, while also believing in expanding the relationships that have already been fostered.

"A strong relationship that I see only getting stronger is the Gold Coast Airport partnership,” he said.

"It has provided life to women playing rugby league in this region, and displayed genuine intent from GCA to engage with the Northern NSW community.

"We are very excited to continue its momentum.”

Burgess said the long-term goal for any club like the Seagulls was to continue to grow its numbers.

He said the more people who wanted to participate in the club would build more commercial opportunities.

Expanding the women's program and becoming a leader in female sport was one of the key areas Burgess believes can make the Seagulls a successful club going forward.

"In the women's side I think there is a lot of opportunity for the club to be a leader in how clubs should not only respect women but also allow them to complete,” Burgess said.

"If we create more participation, that leads to more commercial opportunities.”