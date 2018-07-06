Makers market celebrates first year success in Murwillumbah

POPULAR MARKET: Peita Gardiman is excited to be nominated for the BEATS 2018 People's Choice Award.

THE first year of business can be tough, but the Makers and Finders Market in Murwillumbah is thriving.

The monthly market, which has quickly become a top spot to pick up a bargain, has made the short-list for the People's Choice Award at the 2018 Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire.

We had a chat to operator Peita Gardiman about the market's success:

What inspired you to start your own market?

The Makers and Finders Market is an opportunity to combine all of my interests - to create a place to discover amazing things, cultivate community, reduce consumption and develop opportunities that support local creatives to deliver their product to market.

Local artists and businesses provide so much character to a community.

When you personally know the people behind the things you purchase, you get to enjoy a special connection you might not otherwise have.

Were you surprised to be nominated for the People's Choice Award?

I am incredibly proud to be nominated, especially as the market is only in its first year. It demonstrates that the community support the Makers and Finders concept and they are loving what we are creating.

What's the biggest advantage in operating in Tweed?

There is a lot of energy being put into arts and cultural development across the Tweed Shire and developing Murwillumbah as the creative centre for the region, these efforts plus the natural beauty of the area are value adding to the region's creative and tourism potential.

The next Markers and Finders Market will be held on Saturday, July 21 in Knox Park, Murwillumbah

Visit: www.makersandfindersmarket.com

Business awards: Vote for the BEATS People's Choice Award at www.beatsawards.com.au