Making a big change for Tweed Hospital

SHOWING SUPPORT: Tweed City Managerments Shannon Dunn and Kathryn Mills start the fundraiser for Tweed Hospital.
Aisling Brennan
by

TWEED City Shopping Centre is calling on the community to show their support for Tweed Heads Hospital as part of its Big Change for Small Change campaign.

Shoppers will be encouraged on Thursday, September 21 to give a gold coin donation in return for a fun-filled day of entertainment and events.

Tweed City Shopping Centre Manager Kathryn Mills said the money will be used to support families of children undergoing treatment at The Tweed Hospital.

"Supporting local families with young children is central to Tweed City Shopping Centre,” Ms Mills said.

"We see this as an important way to give back and make a difference in our community.

"Everyone has come together to create a full program of entertainment, offers and fun for the community to enjoy.”

The day will include a number of roving performers throughout the day, face painting, prizes, puppet shows and live entertainment in the food court.

For more information about Big Change for Small Change visit tweedcity.com.au.

Tweed Daily News
