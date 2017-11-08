Making a splash in the Tweed

SWIM: Dean Webb from Swimart Tweed Heads, making a splash in business by winning numerous awards.

THERE'S nothing better than swimming in the pool on a hot summer day.

Tweed business Swimart director Dean Webb said the specialised pool and spa retail store offered Tweed residents Australian made products perfect for the backyard.

The eight-year-old store recently won the Queensland Hot Shot of the Year and Australasian Hot Shot of the Year at an awards ceremony in Hong Kong.

We chat with Dean about his plans for the future:

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

I have owned and operated numerous businesses over the last 20 years mostly in Sydney.

I enjoy creating businesses from scratch. There was no Swimart Tweed Heads until I opened the doors in November 2013.

We have gone from $0 in 2013 to over $1m in sales in 2016-17 and growing. That's what I love about owning/creating something from nothing.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

No challenge compared to Sydney. I love the Tweed, we live in the best part of the world.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

It's a growing area, there are hundreds of new pools going into the local area year on year and this will continue for years to come which will provide enormous repeat business for years.

This is what I identified more than eight years ago. So an exciting idea I had eight years ago has been so successful. The area is exploding.

What are your future plans for the business?

The plan for Swimart is simple, continue the growth of our award winning pool and spa retail store, provide the Tweed locals a one-stop pool and spa store.

We provide locals with jobs and support local families with job opportunities.

We have secured another new business venture for 2018 and again a new start-up business which will be in the The Commons at Casuarina currently under construction and opening early 2018.

We plan to set up an F45 gym in this new commercial space. If I know anything about the locals they love their health and fitness. F45 is a global brand, and the fastest growing franchise in Australia and the Tweed Coast locals will love it.

