Making most of a great view

Behind the Lens photographer Ryan Fowler is marking his 100th column with the Tweed Daily News .

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

A FEW weeks ago, I was fortunate to have a holiday at home and spend a couple of nights near Uki at a place called ecOasis.

It's tucked away among the hills and trees, which makes for a relaxed atmosphere in a wonderful chalet.

The best part for me, though, was the view. Looking out from the balcony gave me this image, looking toward Mount Warning and at sunrise the fog partnered with the first light was incredible!

To capture it, I used a longer-focal length lens to make the mountain look bigger in the frame while still capturing the trees in the foreground to give the image depth.

Attached to the lens was a NiSi 4-stop graduated neutral density filter to darken the top half of the image and balance the highlights and shadows to capture all the detail in a single photograph.

Settings for this image were ISO200, f/8 and 1/60 shutter speed.

100th milestone:

The column this week is one that's quite different from the rest. This week marks the 100th column I have written for the Tweed Daily News, and later also published in the Gold Coast Sun, marking just over two years.

When I started writing the columns, I was about a year into running Ryan Fowler Photography as a full-time business. Since then, the business has grown into a real passion. I have also narrowed the focus of what I do to specialising in landscape, travel and time-lapse photography.

I think the hardest thing for a photographer is narrowing down what you want to work towards and become known for. After making the decision, I have been fortunate to work with some wonderful clients and visit some extraordinary destinations, some you would have seen in this column.

One of the best things that has happened since writing this column is the great people I have met and the opportunities that have arisen.

To those of you whom I have met and those who I am yet to meet, thank you for reading the column and I look forward to sharing more images and stories with you.

