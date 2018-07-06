Male swan killed by pet dogs in Banora Point

LEASH THEM: Two dogs seen in the area around Lake Kimberley in Banora Point where a swan was killed.

BANORA Point residents have been left distraught following the death of a swan at Lake Kimberley.

The black male swan, or cob, was attacked and killed by two pet dogs seen wandering around the lake in the sought-after area last week.

A female swan survives and is days away from hatching her eggs.

Banora Point resident John Mcilvenie said while he didn't see the attack, his neighbours who did witness the dogs killing the swan were "mortified” by the incident.

"The swan went to the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital but didn't survive because it had been ripped to bits and was bleeding everywhere,” Mr Mcilvenie said.

"The neighbours have been pretty shaken up.

"They were mortified, it was awful. They all feed the swans and we were waiting for the eggs to hatch.

"So many people come and walk around the lake every day to see the swans.

"Swans mate for life and are territorial and I don't know if they'll survive now.”

Mr Mcilvenie said he was appalled the two large dogs that killed the swan were allowed to roam the streets.

"They were looking around the lake to kill the other birds,” he said.

"They had collars on and they obviously got out of home.

"We haven't been able to trace where they came from.”

Mr Mcilvenie pleaded with all dog owners to keep their pets on leashes in the future, which is required by law when in a public place.

"They must be on a lead,” he said. "But we just can't get it through to people.

"It's difficult to monitor because we've never had a ranger here in six years to patrol the area.”

New South Wales legislation states dogs must be "under the effective control of a competent person at all times when out in public” and if the owner fails to uphold this, they face a fine of up to $1100.