Mallyon: Why this horse looks the winner

IF I could ride any horse in the Melbourne Cup this year, it would be Finche.

It's such a fascinating Cup, with a number of the leading chances drawn wide and likely to settle back.

It might just be a Cup where the winner is on speed, or just off - and that is why I'd want to be on Finche.

Finche has the speed to be prominent out of the gate, so I'd want to make the most of barrier four - even if it meant we lead the field the first time past the post in the race to the corner.

Someone like Master Of Reality, Hunting Horn or Latrobe might go forward and I'd be happy for them to go by and lead, as long as I'm in a rhythm.

There'll be plenty of horses booting up, so Finche will not have any trouble holding a spot.

Sitting just behind the speed is perfect and allows me to switch off Finche and have him humming around the bend and into the back straight.

Finche puts in a good performance in the Turnbull Stakes.

The rail is strictly a no-go zone, unless nobody leads and we end up having to take up the running.

I don't want to be bottled up on Finche, that's for sure - not with those big strides he has, especially if someone does take off early.

There's enough speed drawn around me to help me stay off the rail.

At the 1000m, we'll pop off the leaders' heels and sit in the three-wide running line ready to strike.

Finche is a wind-up horse, that's why he's good on the speed.

If we can keep building each furlong (200m) and get ­momentum, he just keeps getting better and stronger with each furlong.

We certainly don't want a sit-and-sprint Cup because he definitely hasn't got a dash - he's just a monster with those big strides.

Prince Of Arran and Mustajeer will be the ones trying to track into the race behind me and peel off my back - the same as Constantinople and last year's winner Cross Counter. Cup favourite Mer De Glace is a get-back horse and Surprise Baby hasn't got a choice from barrier 20, along with Il Paradiso and Vow And Declare.

It's going to take some ride to win the Cup from back in the field, especially on a rain-affected track.

I think Kerrin McEvoy, a three-time Melbourne Cup winner already, is one of the best in the world riding stayers on the speed.

He rates them perfectly, and it is why McEvoy is in the sweet spot to win the Cup on Finche.

MY TIPS

1. Finche

2. Il Paradiso

3. Surprise Baby

4. Constantinople