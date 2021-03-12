Mammoth line of storms dumps heavy rain across NSW

A huge line of storms has battered parts of NSW, prompting heavy rainfall, riverine flooding and gale-force winds of up to 100km/h.

The wild weather sparked a severe thunderstorm warning - including heavy rain, damaging winds and hailstones - for large parts of the state stretching from Bourke down to Coonabarabran, Mudgee, Katoomba and Goulburn.

A humid air mass coupled with a trough sitting over central NSW prompted the wild weather conditions, which will ease in time for the weekend.

The downpour resulted in a warning from the State Emergency Service (SES) for people to move their cars undercover and secure loose objects. The service received 65 calls for help.

"The jobs spread right along the eastern part of the state but we have had some work inland near Orange," a SES spokeswoman said.

A Dubbo local took to social media to post an image of grey clouds pummelling across the sky. Picture: NSW Storm Watch

"The jobs are mainly to do with heavy rain causing flooding, with sandbagging needed and trees/branches down."

"There is still some risk tonight and into tomorrow ... so we suggest people keep an eye on the bureau's alerts."

The line of storms brought heavy rain in parts.

In Murrurundi, local resident Ronald Ferguson said it was "bucketing down", while in Armidale, a resident posted an image of ominous storm clouds pummelling across the sky.

The heavy rain caused flooding at the Paroo River, with waters expected to peak at almost one metre on Friday.

⚡Severe Thunderstorm Warning⚡

for HEAVY RAINFALL, DAMAGING WINDS and LARGE HAILSTONES for Upper Western and parts of NW Slopes & Plains, and for HEAVY RAINFALL, DAMAGING WINDS for the ranges and NW Slopes.

📡 Radar: https://t.co/9CD4ioJAkM

⚠️Warnings: https://t.co/tcX5Kh9yHHpic.twitter.com/AjN2VWPTD2 — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) March 11, 2021

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Melodie Sturm said the storms seemed to be tracking into a supercell.

"There were some quite large storms that could have developed into a supercell ... The most intense part of the storms was in the central western slopes and plains.

"The largest cell saw 107km/hr wind gusts in Trangie. We haven't had any hail reports but that doesn't mean there was no hail because the storms were big enough to produce hail.

"The heaviest rain was in Goulburn, which had 62.5mm."

The wet weather is expected to ease through the evening, with lighter rainfall expected on Friday before skies clear to sunny conditions on Saturday.

Originally published as Mammoth line of storms dumps heavy rain across NSW