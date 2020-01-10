Menu
A man accused of threatening and robbing a taxi driver in Casino remains in custody.
A man accused of threatening and robbing a taxi driver in Casino remains in custody.
Crime

Man, 29, charged with robbing taxi driver at knifepoint

Liana Turner
10th Jan 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:03 AM
A GOONELLABAH man accused of threatening and robbing a taxi driver at knifepoint has been remanded in custody.

Marley Keith Laurie, 29, was not required to appear before Casino Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Thursday.

Mr Laurie was arrested in Coffs Harbour about 9.50am on Wednesday and charged with robbery while armed with an offensive weapon causing wounding or grievous bodily harm and taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain an advantage over the alleged January 6 incident.

Police will allege Mr Laurie was picked up by a taxi driver on Carrington St in Lismore about 6.30pm on Monday.

They will allege Mr Laurie threatened the driver with a small knife and demanded his phone and money when they arrived at Richmond St, Casino, half an hour later.

A struggle allegedly ensued, with the driver sustaining cuts to his hand and requiring treatment.

Mr Laurie is alleged to have moved into the driver's seat when the driver vacated the vehicle and attempted to drive away, but ultimately left the scene on foot.

According to court documents, police will allege he took $70 from the taxi driver during the incident.

Defence solicitor Hannah Donaldson told the court as her client had been in Coffs Harbour, it was unclear how he could appear in Casino, where the courtroom lacks audio visual link technology.

"I'm not sure how that's going to play out," Ms Donaldson said.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden suggested adjourning the case for a day, but Ms Donaldson said this wouldn't be necessary.

"I don't see any utility in that," she said.

Ms Donaldson lodged no formal pleas on behalf of her client and made no application for bail.

Ms Crittenden ordered a brief of evidence to be prepared and the matter will return to court on March 5.

alleged armed robbery casino local court editors picks northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

