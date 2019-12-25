Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service is investigating a Christmas morning stabbing on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Zizi Averill
Queensland Police Service is investigating a Christmas morning stabbing on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

Man, 34, stabbed after Christmas morning row

Bill Hoffman
, bill.hoffman@scnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been stabbed after an argument broke out in an upstairs apartment of a Buderim apartment block this morning.

The Christmas morning violence erupted about 3.50am at the apartment off Goshawk Boulevard.

Neighbours who called police reported hearing a loud noise and arguing.

Police arrived to notice damage to the front door and frame.

A police spokeswoman said when no-one answered they secured entry to find the 34-year-old victim who had suffered stab wounds to his right shoulder.

He has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations continue.

christmas crime editors picks stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where to grab a coffee and supplies on Christmas Day

        premium_icon Where to grab a coffee and supplies on Christmas Day

        News Here’s a list of all the spots on the Tweed to grab yourself a freshly brewed coffee, a bite to eat, or where to stock up on those last-minute supplies

        James Bond actor is heading Down Under

        premium_icon James Bond actor is heading Down Under

        Entertainment James Bond actor George Lazenby will visit Supanova.

        Revealed: NSW’s five most deadly holiday routes

        premium_icon Revealed: NSW’s five most deadly holiday routes

        Motoring NSW’s deadly holiday routes revealed as double demerit point period kicks in

        Suburban drug cook a ‘normal bloke’

        premium_icon Suburban drug cook a ‘normal bloke’

        Crime Residents in a suburban street at Banora Point say the man accused of having an...