A police crime scene was set up in Fairfield.
Crime

Man, 37, stabbed in neck from behind

27th Dec 2019 5:24 PM
A 37-year-old man was attacked with knife from behind and stabbed in the neck near a Fairfield shopping centre early this morning, sustaining serious injuries.

Police have release a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to regarding the attack in Sydney's southwest.

Police are seeking this man to assist them with inquiries.
The injured man was with friends near a shopping centre at The Crescent when he was attacked with the knife.

Police said he fought off the attacker and went to Fairfield Police Station, from where he was taken to Liverpool Hospital.

He remains in the hospital today in a serious but stable condition.

Police established a crime scene and detectives from Fairfield City Police Area Command began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police investigating the scene in Fairfield.
Today they released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

He has been described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, of a slim build, aged between 20 and 30, with short dark hair and a short dark beard.

He is depicted wearing a light grey jacket, dark pants and black shoes.

Fairfield Police Station, where the attacked man sought help.
Police investigating the scene in Fairfield.
