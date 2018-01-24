Menu
Login
News

Man, 56, missing from Tweed Coast

Michael Knox, 56, was last seen at Hastings Point about 3.30pm yesterday (Monday 22 January 2018), but has not been seen since.
Michael Knox, 56, was last seen at Hastings Point about 3.30pm yesterday (Monday 22 January 2018), but has not been seen since. Contributed

POLICE are appealing for the public's help to find a man missing from the Tweed Heads area.

Michael Knox, 56, was last seen at Hastings Point about 3.30pm on Monday, but has not been seen since.

Police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command and Michael's family have concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a number of medical conditions.

Michael is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall and 85kg with a medium build. He has a fair complexion, light hair and is clean-shaven.

He was driving a dark-coloured late-model Mitsubishi Pajero, with registration DDX05P.

Anyone with information about Michael's whereabouts or who may have seen the 4WD is urged to call Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.

Tweed Daily News
Police draw firearms to arrest men after pursuit and crash

Police draw firearms to arrest men after pursuit and crash

A DRAMATIC scene in Coffs Harbour saw a vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway after a police pursuit.

VIDEO: Families on edge as blaze threatens homes

Flames burn fiercely in a fire that tore through Kings Forest area on the Tweed Coast today (23/01/18).

Residents ready to evacuate if Kings Forest fire reignites

This week's Tweed Link is now available

The Tweed Link is now available in the Wednesday community edition of the Tweed Daily News.

Stay up to date with the Tweed Link.

Free flu shots for all children under 5

All children under the age of five will be eligible for a free flu vaccine. Picture: iStock

ALL children under five in NSW will be eligible for a free flu vaccine this...

Local Partners