Man, 56, missing from Tweed Coast

POLICE are appealing for the public's help to find a man missing from the Tweed Heads area.

Michael Knox, 56, was last seen at Hastings Point about 3.30pm on Monday, but has not been seen since.

Police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command and Michael's family have concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a number of medical conditions.

Michael is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall and 85kg with a medium build. He has a fair complexion, light hair and is clean-shaven.

He was driving a dark-coloured late-model Mitsubishi Pajero, with registration DDX05P.

Anyone with information about Michael's whereabouts or who may have seen the 4WD is urged to call Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.