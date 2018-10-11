'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

UPDATE, 8.30am: A FEDERAL resident said the storm that killed a local resident last night was "short, sharp and intense", punctuated by lightning strikes and big claps of thunder.

Trees debris was being blown sideways and the wind swirled in strong gusts.

"The worst of the storm only lasted a short time and then was replaced with steady overnight rain," the resident said.

Trees are down right across the Northern Rivers, and residents have reported some close calls after trees fell near homes.

The Lismore City SES has posted this warning on Facebook: "This morning is not the time to work on those overhanging trees on your property.

"But this is a timely reminder to think about the damage and loss of life that can result in trees dropping branches during high winds and storms.

"Please think about where you might park your car in the lead up to a storm or a day of strong winds.

"Arrange for an arbourist to come and look at that large branch hanging over the bedroom. Could that garden shed or trampoline crash through your lounge room window? Could the tree in the driveway take out the power line?

"This is such an unfortunate accident and our thoughts are with the family of this man and hope no one has to encounter this type of loss."

UPDATE, 6.40am: A MAN has died after a tree crushed his home during a storm west of Byron Bay last night.

A neighbour called emergency services about 7pm after she saw a large fig tree had fallen onto a cabin on Kings Road, Federal.

Kings Rd at Federal, where a man was killed by a falling tree during a storm on Wednesday night. David Kirkpatrick

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District, volunteers from the Brunswick Volunteer Rescue Association and Rural Fire Service, and paramedics went to the scene and found the occupant, a man aged 65, had died at the scene.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

The area has been impacted by heavy rain and strong winds for several hours.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the town recorded 89mm in just 30 minutes.

Lismore has had 60mm of rain in the past 22 hours, with Ballina on 65mm, The Channon on 51mm and Alstonville on 50mm.

Residents on the Northern Rivers were lashed twice overnight by storms.

The first storm hit around 6.30pm, with another one following about 1am.

There have been reports of strong winds and "trees twisting", along with "huge" cracks of thunder.

Some towns were left without power as the storm moved through the region and Essential Energy has this morning reported that a number of areas are still down, including The Channon, Terania Creek and surrounding areas, an area north of Mullumbimby and small pockets near Dorroughby.

The supercell storm system that battered the state on Wednesday, with hail and torrential winds leaving wreckage and flooding along the coastline, is expected to continue on Thursday.

A man has died after a tree crushed his home during a storm west of Byron Bay tonight. https://t.co/dOeUGjAfFP — NSW Police (@nswpolice) October 10, 2018

Northern NSW suffered the worst of the storm where the low-­pressure system moved south dumping 89mm in Mullumbimby in 30 minutes on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were bombarded with hundreds of calls to deal with fallen trees and damaged properties.

Poor visibility led to all flights being cancelled at Sydney airport on Wednesday and police reported a spike in car accidents

The storm moves in over Sydney from the south on Wednesday. Picture: John Grainger

SES spokesman Jenni North said the rainfall spread from Sydney up the east coast.

"We have got our SES crews operational already on the ground, we have people ready to go out and assist people, and our flood rescue teams are on standby." she said.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue today, with the north of NSW bracing for large hail, flash-flooding and damaging winds.

Sydney is expecting between 1mm and 3mm of rain, and a top temperature of 18C on Thursday.