Man, 70, killed in horrific farming accident

Tara Miko
by
7th Oct 2019 2:01 PM
A SOUTHERN Downs property owner cutting fire breaks on his land has died in a tragic farming accident.

The 70-year-old Emu Vale man was using a bulldozer to prepare his land against bushfires on Sunday afternoon when the heavy machine rolled.

The man, who was last seen using the bulldozer about 1.15pm, was found about 4.15pm.

Inspector Paul James said initial investigations revealed the man had been clearing firebreaks on his land when he was crushed by the bulldozer.

He died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators were called to the property on Upper Emu Creek Rd.

The incident has since been referred to Workplace Health and Safety Queensland after receiving a notification from police.

Toowoomba Chronicle

