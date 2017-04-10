Man, 73, allegedly stole groceries from Tweed supermarket

A 73-year-old man is facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $319 worth of groceries from a supermarket in two separate incidents.

Police say the man, from southern New South Wales, entered the store at 11am on Saturday and tried to take items worth a total of $219, including steak, chicken, fruit and vegetables.

Staff stopped the man after he left the store without paying, it has been claimed.

Police say they were called to a similar incident at the same store on March 25, when food totalling $100 was stolen.

The man was charged with two counts of shoplifting and bailed to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on April 21.