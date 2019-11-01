Man abducted, shot and dumped in lane

A man was abducted and forced into a vehicle before he was shot multiple times overnight in Sydney's south west.

Police were called to Cooper Rd at Yagoona after witnesses said the 28-year-old man had been assaulted before he was forced into a car.

Police at the scene where the 28-year-old male had been shot.

Then just after midnight police were called to another location 25 minutes away at McPherson Lane at Carlton in Sydney's south where they found the victim with gunshot wounds.

He had been shot in the chest and leg. Police said he had also suffered multiple lacerations and head injuries

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken to hospital to undergo surgery.

The shell of the torched car on Bibby Street at Carlton.

Police then discovered the shell of a car set alight on Bibby Street at Carlton just before 12.30pm.

Firefighters put out the blaze and police are now investigating if the two incidents are linked.

Police established a crime scene on McPherson Lane, Carlton.