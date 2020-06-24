Man accused of abusing child over five years

A NORTHERN Rivers man accused of having sex with a child over a five-year period will face trial.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to nine charges of maintaining a relationship and having sexual intercourse with a child under 16.

It is alleged the man had sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old girl at least nine times between 1994 and 1999.

Police allege the now 55-year-old engaged in unlawful sex acts with the girl, including sexual intercourse, at Tweed Heads and Banora Point.

The man was arrested in August.

He was arraigned in the Lismore District Court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to all nine charges.

He did not apply for bail and remains bail refused.

A trial date has been listed for May 17, 2021 and is expected to last 10-days.

The case will return to Lismore District Court on March 12, 2021 to ensure both parties will be ready to move to trial.