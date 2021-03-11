Man accused of assaulting six-week old baby out on bail

A man accused of assaulting a six-week-old baby has been allowed out on bail with strict conditions.

A Tweed Shire man accused of assaulting a mother and her six-week-old baby has profusely denied the allegations and claimed he was the victim.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

He applied for bail in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday where through his lawyer he profusely denied the allegations.

The defence told the court the man had been in an argument with the alleged victim about their child, she had left to go to the car and left him with the child.

The defence said the man then asked the woman to get some items out of her car but she wouldn't give him any of her belongings.

He said the man conceded he said some "nasty words" to the alleged victim which was when he alleges she has attacked him by punching him while he was holding the baby.

The defence told the court the man agreed he grabbed her by the wrists but denied kicking or punching her at any point.

He said the police evidence was consistent with this account, as injuries could be seen on the woman's wrists but appeared not to have any facial injuries, as alleged.

The prosecution told the court it was alleged the woman was breastfeeding the six-week-old baby at the time of the offence.

She said the man was a flight risk as he had a lengthy criminal history with convictions of violence and, if found guilty, would likely face a custodial sentence.

Magistrate Michael Dakin said the allegations of an attack on a "defenceless" six-week-old were serious.

Mr Dakin said there were concerns the man may spend too much time in custody and released him on bail.

The man has a number of conditions including reporting to police daily, not to contact or go near the alleged victims, not to administer drugs or alcohol and not to go within 500m of the alleged victim's residence, with exception of travelling to report to the police station.

"The man's mum will be required to forfeit a $1000 surety if he breaches his bail conditions.

The matter will next be before the court on July 2.