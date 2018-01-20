Man accused of attempted robbery 'bit police'

A MAN accused of trying to break into a Murwillumbah credit union has been remanded in custody.

Thomas Wilson, 42, faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday charged with resisting police, assaulting police, break and enter with intent to commit a serious indictable offence, break and enter a dwelling with intent to steal, disguising his face with intent to commit a serious indictable offence, possessing safe-breaking implements and destroying or damaging property valued between $5000 and $15,000.

The Nerang man also faces numerous charges which date back to 2015, for which there were outstanding warrants.

This included alleged break-and-enter offences in Tweed Heads, Tweed Heads South, Pottsville, Murwillumbah, Byron Bay and Suffolk Park between April 27 and May 9, 2015.

Mr Wilson was initially refused bail upon his arrest outside Westlawn Finance on Murwillumbah St on Monday morning, during which police allege Mr Wilson bit an officer.

He allegedly tried to gain access to a Southern Cross Credit Union outside of Westlawn Finance and another, vacant, shop, through the rear entrance in Proudfoots Lane.

Mr Wilson was represented by solicitor Freya Carney and lodged no pleas.

The matter was adjourned until March 28 and Mr Wilson did not apply for bail , which Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy formally refused.