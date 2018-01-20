Menu
Login
News

Man accused of attempted robbery 'bit police'

Westlawn Financial Planning - Murwillumbah
Westlawn Financial Planning - Murwillumbah Scott Powick
Liana Turner
by

A MAN accused of trying to break into a Murwillumbah credit union has been remanded in custody.

Thomas Wilson, 42, faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday charged with resisting police, assaulting police, break and enter with intent to commit a serious indictable offence, break and enter a dwelling with intent to steal, disguising his face with intent to commit a serious indictable offence, possessing safe-breaking implements and destroying or damaging property valued between $5000 and $15,000.

The Nerang man also faces numerous charges which date back to 2015, for which there were outstanding warrants.

This included alleged break-and-enter offences in Tweed Heads, Tweed Heads South, Pottsville, Murwillumbah, Byron Bay and Suffolk Park between April 27 and May 9, 2015.

Mr Wilson was initially refused bail upon his arrest outside Westlawn Finance on Murwillumbah St on Monday morning, during which police allege Mr Wilson bit an officer.

He allegedly tried to gain access to a Southern Cross Credit Union outside of Westlawn Finance and another, vacant, shop, through the rear entrance in Proudfoots Lane.

Mr Wilson was represented by solicitor Freya Carney and lodged no pleas.

The matter was adjourned until March 28 and Mr Wilson did not apply for bail , which Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy formally refused.

Topics:  tweed heads local court

Tweed Daily News
Tennis NSW gives $10k for Terranora club rebuild

Tennis NSW gives $10k for Terranora club rebuild

Tennis Terranora welcomes helping hand ahead of this weekend's fundraiser

'Lengthy delay' doesn't warrant release

DUMPED: Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside the Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Woman accused of being an accessory to murder remains in custody

Duo charged with Kunghur attack remain in custody

Two men charged with an alleged brutal attack at Kunghur are due to face court again next month.

Man accused of brutal attack are due to face court again next month

Four things to do this weekend

The Tweed Wedding Trail is on this weekend.

Looking for something to do?

Local Partners