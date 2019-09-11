Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The arrest of two men in relation to the death of Aaron Marks.
The arrest of two men in relation to the death of Aaron Marks. NSW Police
Crime

Man accused of fatal assault at Ballina to go to trial

Aisling Brennan
by
11th Sep 2019 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of manslaughter in Ballina last year will go to trial to face the charges against him.

Bradley Presbury, 23, faced Lismore Local Court via video link from custody on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug.

However, he is yet to enter a formal plea for the more serious charge for the manslaughter of Iluka man Aaron Marks.

Mr Presbury is also facing two charges of perverting the course of justice.

Mr Marks, originally from the Sunshine Coast, was visiting Ballina from Iluka before he was found critically injured on a footpath on River St, near the Ballina RSL Club, early on May 13 last year.

The 38-year-old died two days later in a Queensland hospital.

Police will allege his death was the result of an attack by Mr Presbury and another man, Justin Anderson.

Magistrate Jeff Linden transferred the matter to Lismore District Court in order for Mr Presbury to be arraigned on October 16.

Mr Presbury will also be sentenced in Lismore District Court on October 16 for the supply charge.

His co-accused, Mr Anderson, is expected to appear before Lismore Local Court on September 25.

More Stories

aaron marks bradley presbury editors picks lismore local court manslaughter northern rivers court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Knuckle dusters, ammunition and drugs seized

    premium_icon Knuckle dusters, ammunition and drugs seized

    Crime Weapons and drugs seized during a traffic stop has landed a 24-year-old man in court today

    Driver ‘would have been dead’ after one more drink

    premium_icon Driver ‘would have been dead’ after one more drink

    Crime The mum-of-two’s huge reading of 0.326 per cent

    Chairman quashes Speed on Tweed rumour

    premium_icon Chairman quashes Speed on Tweed rumour

    News The Chairman of one to the region’s historic festivals has spoken in the wake of...

    Community rallying behind club

    premium_icon Community rallying behind club

    Rugby Union Home crowds have grown steadily over the last three seasons, and the club will be...