Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man accused of making violent threats granted bail

Danielle Buckley
18th May 2020 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HERVEY Bay man accused of making violent threats has been granted bail on the condition he does not go within 100m of the alleged victim.

Craig Anthony Hoppe, 47, made an application for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday after being charged on April 24 with a string of offences.

Mr Hoppe was charged with threatening violence, two counts of obstructing a police officer, commit public nuisance and an offence related to unauthorised and prohibited explosives.

The court was told Mr Hoppe would be unable to visit his mother because she lived next door to the alleged victim, who Mr Hoppe was prevented from going within 100m of.

Justice Martin Burns granted Mr Hoppe bail with strict conditions which prohibit him from consuming alcohol and drugs and place him under curfew.

"I am satisfied that the applicant's continued detention in custody is no longer required because of imposition of these conditions," Justice Burns said. - NewsRegional

bail application brisbane supreme court craig anthony hoppe obstruct police officer public nuisance threatening violence
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLICE BEAT: Man charged after alleged bizarre backpack find

        premium_icon POLICE BEAT: Man charged after alleged bizarre backpack find

        News It has been a busy week on the beat for Tweed police.

        Premier orders MPs: ‘Don’t take a pay rise’

        premium_icon Premier orders MPs: ‘Don’t take a pay rise’

        Politics Berejiklian, Barilaro tell MPs ‘reject your own pay rise’

        Learner driver allegedly leads police on wild pursuit

        premium_icon Learner driver allegedly leads police on wild pursuit

        Crime Learner driver allegedly leads police on lengthy pursuit

        ‘Makes no sense’: Small gyms forgotten in blanket rule

        premium_icon ‘Makes no sense’: Small gyms forgotten in blanket rule

        Health Tweed gym owner furious about latest easing of virus restrictions