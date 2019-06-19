Menu
A man appeared before Maroochydore Magistrates Court charged with a number of sexual offences against a mentally-impaired man in Maroochydore over a one-year period.
Crime

Man accused of raping, torturing mentally-impaired victim

Amber Hooker
by
19th Jun 2019 4:31 PM
A MAN is forbidden within 100m of a Maroochydore residence where he is alleged to have raped, tortured and indecently dealt with a man whose mind was impaired.

The defendant, who legally cannot be named at this time, fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning and was represented by lawyer Peter Boyce.

The defendant is charged with seven offences which include assault occasioning bodily harm, rape, torture, two of indecent dealing with a person with an impairment of the mind, and wilfully and unlawfully exposing them to an indecent act.

The court heard the South African national is alleged to have committed the offences against a Sunshine Coast man aged in his 30s between January 1, 2016 and February 7, 2017.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea but told the court he understood the charges.

He told the court he was in the process of becoming an Australian citizen and did not have a valid passport, and as such was not a flight risk.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin amended his bail conditions to reduce a 1km exclusion zone from the residence down to 100m.

He must also not communicate with his alleged victim or other people specified on his bail undertaking, cannot leave Australia or attend an airport terminal without written permission from the Director of Public Prosecutions or relevant authorities.

Ms Baldwin ordered the prosecution prepare a brief of evidence by July 25 ready for a committal mention on August 16.

