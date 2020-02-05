Man accused of sexual assault, police pursuit faces court

A LISMORE man charged with sexual assault and evading police after a dangerous pursuit remains in custody.

Hayden Wayne Hardke, 25, was arrested at a Goonellabah home on Friday for a sexual assault that allegedly took place in a correctional facility in Junee in July 2019.

Richmond Police District officers will also allege Mr Hardke was involved in a police pursuit on January 14 along Ballina Rd, heading towards Goonellabah.

The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.

The vehicle came to rest, and Mr Hardke allegedly ran from the scene and evaded arrest.

Mr Hardke appeared by video link on Monday in Lismore Local Court to face 13 charges, including stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, wielding a knife in a public place, armed with intent to commit indictable offence, entering enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, entering a dwelling with intent to steal, driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period, using an unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, using an uninsured motor vehicle, not wearing a secure helmet while riding a motor bike, shoplifting, resisting or hindering police officer in the execution of duty, police pursuit and the aggravated sexual assault in company with other person charge.

With Mr Hardke remaining in custody after bail was refused, most matters were adjourned for further mention on February 10 at Lismore Local Court.

However, Magistrate Michael Dakin adjourned the aggravated sexual assault charge to Wagga Wagga Local Court on April 1.