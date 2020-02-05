Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man accused of sexual assault, police pursuit faces court

Aisling Brennan
5th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LISMORE man charged with sexual assault and evading police after a dangerous pursuit remains in custody.

Hayden Wayne Hardke, 25, was arrested at a Goonellabah home on Friday for a sexual assault that allegedly took place in a correctional facility in Junee in July 2019.

Richmond Police District officers will also allege Mr Hardke was involved in a police pursuit on January 14 along Ballina Rd, heading towards Goonellabah.

The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.

The vehicle came to rest, and Mr Hardke allegedly ran from the scene and evaded arrest.

Mr Hardke appeared by video link on Monday in Lismore Local Court to face 13 charges, including stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, wielding a knife in a public place, armed with intent to commit indictable offence, entering enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, entering a dwelling with intent to steal, driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period, using an unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, using an uninsured motor vehicle, not wearing a secure helmet while riding a motor bike, shoplifting, resisting or hindering police officer in the execution of duty, police pursuit and the aggravated sexual assault in company with other person charge.

With Mr Hardke remaining in custody after bail was refused, most matters were adjourned for further mention on February 10 at Lismore Local Court.

However, Magistrate Michael Dakin adjourned the aggravated sexual assault charge to Wagga Wagga Local Court on April 1.

lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flood warnings as severe system to bring extreme rainfall

        premium_icon Flood warnings as severe system to bring extreme rainfall

        News Flood warnings are active for Brisbane and much of southeast Queensland. Storm chasers are warning of over 500mm in parts.

        • 5th Feb 2020 7:48 AM
        ‘We should consider pausing the light rail’

        premium_icon ‘We should consider pausing the light rail’

        Council News A mayoral candidate has suggested pausing the light rail

        • 5th Feb 2020 7:35 AM
        Hundreds of jobs at stake in film standoff

        premium_icon Hundreds of jobs at stake in film standoff

        News Battle with bureacrats to secure big budget movie for Glitter Strip

        NAMED: 21 people to appear in Tweed Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 21 people to appear in Tweed Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in Tweed Court today