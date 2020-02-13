Menu
CROSSBOW INJURY: Bucket, a beloved Irish wolfhound puppy has had to euthanized after he was shot in the spine by a crossbow.
News

Man accused of shooting puppy will defend his charges

Aisling Brennan
13th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN charged with shooting a puppy with a longbow will be given the chance to defend himself at a two-day hearing in May.

Robert Bruce Stewart, 59, lodged not guilty pleas last month to his charges of committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal and recklessly beating and seriously injuring an animal.

Mr Stewart was charged after police were called to a South Golden Beach property about 8am on Friday, December 6.

Police will allege Mr Stewart fired three arrows at an Irish wolfhound puppy, named Bucket, with the third striking the dog in the back.

Bucket was taken to a veterinarian for treatment but was euthanised.

Magistrate Karen Stafford has reserved a two-day hearing listing for May 5 and 6 at Byron Bay Local Court.

animal cruelty case byron bay crime byron bay local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

