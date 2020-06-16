Menu
It is alleged the 30-year-old man walked up to a couple who were getting into their car on Darlington Dr, Banora Point about 9am last Friday. Photo: Supplied.
Crime

Man accused of threatening Tweed couple with knife

Jodie Callcott
16th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
A MAN who allegedly threatened a couple with a knife in broad daylight has been charged with aggravated assault.

It is alleged the 30-year-old man walked up to a couple who were getting into their car on Darlington Dr, Banora Point about 9am last Friday.

The man allegedly sat in the back passenger seat and pulled out a knife and demanded they drive.

The 21-year-old man and 19-year-old woman fled the car and ran towards their house.

The accused allegedly followed the couple and yelled at them to drop the car keys while pointing the knife at them.

The victims called police who later found the man in a Banora Point shopping centre car park.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and was refused bail.

