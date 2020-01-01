Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually touched two schoolboys outside a shopping centre.
Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually touched two schoolboys outside a shopping centre.
Crime

Man accused of ‘touching’ schoolkids remains free

1st Jan 2020 4:27 PM

Police are searching for a man following an alleged sexual touching of schoolchildren outside one of Sydney's busiest shopping centres.

CCTV images were today released by New South Wales Police in connection with the incident that occurred on Broadway, close to the CBD, last month.

At about noon on Monday, December 16, 2019, a large group of primary school students were waiting for a bus outside the Broadway shopping centre on Bay Street, Glebe, when they were approached by a man.

Police have said that as the man walked past the line of students, two boys, aged nine, were sexually touched before he attempted to touch a girl.

Broadway shopping centre is one of Sydney’s busiest malls.
Broadway shopping centre is one of Sydney’s busiest malls.

The man walked away, entering the shopping centre after which police were called.

Police have urged the man to come forward.

They have asked for the public's help in identifying him. The man was wearing a green short-sleeved shirt and shorts, sandals, and a red cap featuring the logo of radio station NOVA 969.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.

crime sexual assault violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Welcome to 2020 little one! New Year’s baby born on roadside

        premium_icon Welcome to 2020 little one! New Year’s baby born on roadside

        Health A mum-to-be has delivered her baby girl by the side of a road just five minutes from hospital early on New Year’s Day

        Man dies in tragic end to 2019 on our roads

        premium_icon Man dies in tragic end to 2019 on our roads

        News Death brings to 21 the killed on district roads in 2019.

        GALLERY: Our photographer’s best images of 2019

        premium_icon GALLERY: Our photographer’s best images of 2019

        News It’s been a year where politics on all three levels, local, state and federal had a...

        15 criminal cases that shocked the Tweed this year

        premium_icon 15 criminal cases that shocked the Tweed this year

        Crime A violent death at Jack Evans Boat Harbour, one of the largest drug busts this year...