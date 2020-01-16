Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with 32 fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property over the alleged use of a lost debit card. Picture: iStock.
A man has been charged with 32 fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property over the alleged use of a lost debit card. Picture: iStock.
Crime

Man accused of using lost debit card more than 30 times

16th Jan 2020 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 52-year-old Townsville man has been hit with 32 charges of fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property after allegedly using a lost debit card at several businesses within the Townsville area.

Police were told the card had been lost on December 8, and police inquiries found that the card had allegedly been used by the man more than 30 times.

The alleged 52-year-old offender has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on January 31.

Anyone with information for police can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
crime debit card robbery fraud robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dangerous’ supercell storm to hit

        ‘Dangerous’ supercell storm to hit

        Weather We’ve spent months wishing for rain and that wish is about to come true with parts of the country already receiving a massive drenching.

        Riding a wave to a greener ocean

        premium_icon Riding a wave to a greener ocean

        News Leading international and Australian conservationists will address issues...

        Car crashes through railing over embankment

        premium_icon Car crashes through railing over embankment

        News 'By the time we got up it was already over nose-first'

        Young Pottsville stars selected for State Challenge

        premium_icon Young Pottsville stars selected for State Challenge

        Sport Two Pottsville cricketers have been selected for the State Challenge