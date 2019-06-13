Menu
Anthony Peter Sampieri
News

Man admits to raping girl at dance studio

by AAP
13th Jun 2019 11:58 AM

A convicted rapist has admitted he raped a seven-year-old girl he'd choked and detained in a Sydney dance studio bathroom.

Anthony Peter Sampieri, 55, on Thursday pleaded guilty to three counts of child rape and seven other charges in Sydney's Central Local Court after the attack in a Kogarah dance studio bathroom in November 2018.

As a result of the guilty pleas, five charges relating to alleged assaults and using a child to make child abuse material were withdrawn.

A bearded Sampieri appeared via video link as his lawyer, Penny Musgrave, entered the pleas on his behalf.

He was committed to Downing Centre Local Court for sentence on June 21.

