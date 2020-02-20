Menu
Toowoomba's RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nanango just before 1.30am on Thursday, February 20. (Photo: RACQ Lifeflight)
Man airlifted after being trapped in car

Jessica Mcgrath
20th Feb 2020 9:19 AM
A MAN, who was initially trapped inside a vehicle in the South Burnett, was airlifted to Brisbane early this morning.

Paramedics found the single-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Racecourse Rd and Nanango Tarong Rd in Nanango at 12.46am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported treating two patients at the scene.

QFES team member assisted paramedics to free the man who was entrapped in the vehicle.

The man, aged in his 30s, had sustained chest, pelvic and leg injuries.

Toowoomba's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked just before 1.30am.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic.

The second patient was treated for abdominal, leg and head injuries and was transported in a serious, but stable condition to Kingaroy Hospital.

