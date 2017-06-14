Man allegedly attacked for not being a smoker

A MAN who allegedly punched a 69-year-old in the head because he didn't smoke has been refused bail.

Police launched an investigation after the attack that happened when the man was sitting in a car parked on Minjungbal Drive at Tweed Heads South at 9.15pm on Monday.

Police were told the alleged attacker asked the man for cigarettes and punched him through the open car window when the 69-year-old said he did not smoke.

The attacker tried to open the car door but the victim was able to lock it, however the assault continued through the open window until a passerby came to help, according to police.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 3pm yesterday at Tweed Heads South and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He will appear at Murwillumbah Local Court today.