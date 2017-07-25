Man allegedly bashes girlfriend unconscious then flees

POLICE allege a 27-year-old Banora Point man punched his girlfriend in the head a number of times until she was knocked unconscious and hospitalised.

The pair had reportedly taken a walk at Woodlands Dr at Banora Point at 11pm last Friday when the man allegedly became aggressive and punched the woman.

Police said he fled when an ambulance arrived.

The woman was treated for swelling, bruising and injuries to her face.

Police later found the man at a Banora Point home about 3.30am on Saturday.

He struggled with officers and allegedly later kicked and smashed a Perspex door at Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting police and malicious damage.

He was refused bail to appear at a Tweed court on July 24.