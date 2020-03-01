Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barking dog
Barking dog
News

Man allegedly ordered dog to attack

by Lea Emery
1st Mar 2020 6:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BYRON BAY man allegedly ordered his dog to attack another man while they were walking along a busy street.

Police allege the 38-year-old man gave the dog verbal orders to attack when he came across another man walking along Jonson St about 1.45am on Sunday, February 23.

It is alleged the cattle dog bit the man on the left calf drawing blood.

The incident was reported to police who, on Tuesday last week, arrested the 38-year-old man on Belongil Beach.

It is alleged cannabis was also found on the man.

The man was charged with using a dog to inflict bodily harm, owning a menacing go, failing to comply with menacing dog control requirements and possession of a prohibited drug.

The man will appear in Byron Bay Local Court on March 16.

More Stories

Show More
byron bay dog attack editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST CHANCE: Silent auction for a cause

        LAST CHANCE: Silent auction for a cause

        News This weekend is the last chance to deck out your home with a new art piece while raising money for the region’s wildlife.

        Revenge porn victim says police laughed at her

        premium_icon Revenge porn victim says police laughed at her

        Crime Revenge porn victim says police ridiculed and laughed at her

        Centrelink responds to claims its Tweed branch is closing

        premium_icon Centrelink responds to claims its Tweed branch is closing

        News Centrelink responds to claims there is a plan to close offices

        Elephant mosquito surge threatens QLD

        Elephant mosquito surge threatens QLD

        Health Experts predict virus outbreak spread by surge in mosquito numbers