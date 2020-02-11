Gym patron allegedly used 5kg weight as weapon

A court has heard James Mau’u allegedly struck a stranger over the head five times with a 5kg weight at a Gold Coast gym.

A MAN accused of striking a stranger over the head with a five kilogram weight at a Gold Coast gym has been released on bail.

James Mau'u handed himself in to police on Tuesday more than a week after the incident at World Gym at Coomera.

Police prosecutor Cristine Drummond, who opposed bail, said the alleged assault was "totally unprovoked" and of "violent nature".

The court heard he allegedly used a five-kilogram weight as a weapon and struck a 20-year-old man at least five times in the public gym.

Police say the alleged victim was taken to hospital where he required surgery to his non-life threatening injuries.

Mau'u is charged with grievous bodily harm and two drug offences. A co-accused is also charged with grievous bodily harm.

Image from CCTV video released by police of an assault at an Upper Coomera gym. Picture: Queensland Police.

Sen-Constable Drummond said the victim was fearful Mau'u had his mobile phone and could have access to his details, putting him at risk.

Mau'u's solicitor Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, dismissed the notion that the phone was taken by his client.

He also dismissed the alleged victim's fear of being contacted by Mau'u.

The court heard Mau'u was allegedly linked to a motorcycle club and he did not know the alleged victim.

Mau'u was granted bail on the grounds that he not contact his co-accused, the alleged victim, or visit the gym.

He must also report to police three times a week.

Outside court Mr Gatenby said: "These are matters that need to be tested before the court. There's allegations that it's unprovoked, but that needs to be tested, as does the extent of any injuries."

The matter will return to court on March 10.