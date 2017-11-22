Man allegedly used bleach to clean scene of bloody bashing

A NORTHERN Rivers man who police allege savagely punched and kicked a cognitively impaired man and before using bleach to clean up the scene will face a trial in Lismore District Court.

On the Monday of August 22 last year Anthony Ross O'Connor, then 42, was living with his brother at Banora Point when the alleged victim, Barry Withers, dropped around on his 1000cc Suzuki motorbike.

Reading the alleged facts of the Crown case in Lismore District Court on Tuesday, Judge Laura Wells said an argument between O'Connor and Withers ensued, with O'Connor accusing Withers of sleeping with his partner.

O'Connor allegedly then punched and kicked Mr Withers repeatedly until he lost consciousness.

At some point later the alleged victim regained consciousness and managed to flee on his motorbike, but left his helmet at the scene.

When he returned home, he rang a friend to complain that "Tony" had bashed him and "nobody had helped" him, Judge Wells said.

Mr Withers attended Tweed Heads Hospital where he was treated for facial bruises, a black eye, and a broken bone.

Police attended the alleged Banora Point crime scene and searched the property in the presence of O'Connor's brother.

The court heard they smelt the "strong odour of bleach" and several empty bleach bottles.

They also found the Mr Withers' motorbike helmet.

O'Connor denied any involvement and speculated that because Mr Withers had left without his helmet "perhaps he'd fallen off his bike".

O'Connor, now 44, stands accused of reckless grievous bodily harm and the alternative charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has formally pleaded not guilty and is being held in custody on remand.

On Tuesday Judge Laura Wells granted an application by the Crown to class the alleged victim as a vulnerable witness, which would allow him to give evidence by remotely and the Crown to rely on his recorded police interview during the trial.

The court heard evidence from a clinical neuropsychologist had diagnosed Mr Withers as having a brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, persistent depressive disorder, and "some features consistent with borderline personality disorder".

Judge Wells said due to his "fragile mental condition" it could be harmful should he be forced to give evidence in person in court.

He was granted the right to give evidence "as he wishes" from a remote room via CCTV with a support person should he wish.

O'Connor's trial is scheduled to commence on February 26 next year.