News

Man appeals terrifying child sex offence conviction

Aisling Brennan
2nd Oct 2020 12:00 AM
A BRISBANE man convicted of stripping naked and straddling a young girl after removing her underpants has lost his appeal.

The now 32-year-old was sentenced in June for the indecent assault of a person under 16 and damaging property.

Court documents revealed the then 27-year-old offender entered the bedroom of an acquaintance on the Tweed Coast and stripped naked on Boxing Day in 2015.

A then six-year-old girl was lying in the bed, which belonged to her mother.

The man removed the underpants of the girl and straddled her.

She later told police she was so terrified she had planned an escape plan from the house.

The man was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in jail with a non-parole period of nine months, which was backdated to expire at his sentencing on June 17.

Judge Jeffrey McLennan dismissed the man's appeal on Wednesday in the Lismore District Court.

He ordered the man to obey all reasonable directions of the Community Corrections Service including any instructions to undertake examination, assessment, therapy, treatment, counselling or urinalysis until his parole ends on March 16, 2021.

child sex offences lismore district court tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

