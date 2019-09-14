Man arrested after bullet fired into brothel

Tactical Operations Unit police arrested a heavily-tattooed man after a bullet was fired into a brothel in Sydney's south west.

Officers arrested the 28-year-old man following the incident on Hargreaves Place in Wetherill Park at 2am on Friday.

A single round had been fired into the brothel door.

A man will face court today charged over the alleged shooting. Picture: NSW Police

The Tactical Operations Unit, with the help of Fairfield City detectives, arrested the suspected shooter at Kemps Creek at 5.30pm yesterday and took him to Fairfield Police Station.

The man was charged with discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possess unregistered unauthorised pistol in public place and fail to leave premises when required.

He was refused bail and will front Parramatta Bail Court later today.

No one was injured in the shooting.