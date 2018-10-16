Menu
Login
A man was arrested after demanding drugs at Tweed Hospital.
A man was arrested after demanding drugs at Tweed Hospital. Trevor Veale
Crime

Man arrested after demanding drugs at Tweed hospital

Rick Koenig
by
15th Oct 2018 3:13 PM

A MAN who demanded drugs at the Tweed Heads Hospital before he was arrested and attacked police has been charged.

Police said about 3.40am on Thursday, a 43-year-old man from Bondi Beach entered the Emergency Department of the Tweed Heads Hospital and demanded medical attention.

The man became extremely aggressive towards staff and used offensive language in the presence of staff and other patients in the waiting area.

The man allegedly demanded he be supplied with drugs.

The man was carrying a skateboard and pointing it towards hospital security and members of the public.

Police were called and arrested the man before they took him to the Tweed Heads Police Station.

At the station, the man continued to be aggressive towards police and allegedly kicked an officer in the leg.

He was refused bail to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on December 3.

drugs editors picks tweed hospital tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Thanks for not using air fresheners

    Thanks for not using air fresheners

    Health Our bodies have in-built detoxification systems to manage small doses of chemicals, but can only handle so much for us

    • 16th Oct 2018 5:30 AM
    Community to have say on future of Jack Evans Boat Harbour

    Community to have say on future of Jack Evans Boat Harbour

    Council News What would you like to see happen at the popular harbour?

    • 16th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Cop's nose broken during violent Murwillumbah arrest

    Cop's nose broken during violent Murwillumbah arrest

    Crime A Bilambil man was arrested by police on Saturday.

    Tweed roads closed due to flooding

    Tweed roads closed due to flooding

    News Motorists are advised not to travel across flood waters.

    Local Partners