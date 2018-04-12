Man arrested after luxury car stolen from Murwillumbah
TWEED police plan to extradite a man who allegedly stole a luxury car from a Murwillumbah home before he was arrested in Coolangatta yesterday.
Police say at 6pm last night a Mercedes Benz was reported stolen from a Byangum Rd property along with cash, an iPad and other personal property.
An investigation by Tweed police saw a 23-year-old man arrested at a Coolangatta property where he was taken to Southport Watch House.
He was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at a road incident and dangerous operation of a vehicle.
The man was refused bail and was due to appear before Southport Court today.
Police will seek to have the man extradited to NSW.