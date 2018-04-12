Man arrested after luxury car stolen from Murwillumbah

NSW police plan to extradite a man who allegedly stole a luxury car from Murwillumbah

NSW police plan to extradite a man who allegedly stole a luxury car from Murwillumbah Trevor Veale

TWEED police plan to extradite a man who allegedly stole a luxury car from a Murwillumbah home before he was arrested in Coolangatta yesterday.

Police say at 6pm last night a Mercedes Benz was reported stolen from a Byangum Rd property along with cash, an iPad and other personal property.

An investigation by Tweed police saw a 23-year-old man arrested at a Coolangatta property where he was taken to Southport Watch House.

He was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at a road incident and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The man was refused bail and was due to appear before Southport Court today.

Police will seek to have the man extradited to NSW.