NSW police plan to extradite a man who allegedly stole a luxury car from Murwillumbah
Man arrested after luxury car stolen from Murwillumbah

Rick Koenig
11th Apr 2018 3:34 PM

TWEED police plan to extradite a man who allegedly stole a luxury car from a Murwillumbah home before he was arrested in Coolangatta yesterday.

Police say at 6pm last night a Mercedes Benz was reported stolen from a Byangum Rd property along with cash, an iPad and other personal property.

An investigation by Tweed police saw a 23-year-old man arrested at a Coolangatta property where he was taken to Southport Watch House.

He was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at a road incident and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The man was refused bail and was due to appear before Southport Court today.

Police will seek to have the man extradited to NSW.

car theft crime murwillumbah nsw police queensland police
Tweed Daily News

