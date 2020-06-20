Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.
A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.
Breaking

Man arrested after young woman's body found

by AAP
20th Jun 2020 9:20 AM

A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.

The 20-year-old was spoken to by police outside the home in Galway Crescent, Metford, about 1.30am on Saturday before officers located the woman. She's yet to be formally identified but police believe the pair are known to each other and the death is being treated as suspicious.

The man is currently at Maitland Police Station.

Originally published as Man arrested after teen's body found

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can help ’unsung heroes’ desperate for room upgrade

        How you can help ’unsung heroes’ desperate for room upgrade

        Community Elevation Church have called on the community to help support a project to support local school teachers in need

        Shark attack victim farewelled at favourite surf spot

        premium_icon Shark attack victim farewelled at favourite surf spot

        News Gold Coast man Rob Pedretti remembered as a ‘free spirit’ at funeral

        Rescuers try to free whale caught in shark nets

        premium_icon Rescuers try to free whale caught in shark nets

        News Whale caught in shark nets and the Sea World rescue team us on scene

        Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        premium_icon Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        Business 1500 Flight Centre jobs to go as low demand smashes travel giant