Man arrested after unconscious woman dumped off motorbike

Gold Coast police have launched a manhunt after a woman was allegedly dumped off the back of a motorbike on a Hinterland road. She is reportedly in a critical condition

Police launched a manhunt to find the man who was spotted by residents dumping the woman just off the road along Gartside Ave and Plantation Crescent in Maudsland this afternoon.

It is understood a man was approached by security around 4.15pm as he attempted to dump the victim in the bushland.

The man then allegedly fled the scene on a motorbike that he had brought the severely injured woman on.

"Witnesses have said a motorcycle has arrived at this location and dumped a female body there," confirmed Acting Detective Inspector Mark Procter.

Emergency services were then called.

Critical care and high acuity response unit paramedics attended the scene and she was transported to Gold Coast University in a critical condition.

Within 1.5 hours a man was arrested by the dog squad on Reserve Road in Upper Coomera.

The motorbike was located on Stevens Street in Upper Coomera.

The Advancetown man, 34, is assisting police with their enquiries.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.