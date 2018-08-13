Menu
A man is in custody after a firearms search warrant executed on his Casuarina property allegedly located stolen goods and illegal drugs.
News

Man arrested following police sting

Rick Koenig
by
13th Aug 2018 5:02 PM

A MAN is in custody after a firearms search warrant executed on his property allegedly located stolen goods and illegal drugs.

Police said about 10am on August 10, Tweed Police with the help of Strike Force Raptor searched a Casuarina address where a man was arrested and charged with breach of bail and six other offences, including dealing with proceeds of crime, having stolen goods in custody and possessing prohibited drugs.

He was denied bail to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

Tweed Daily News

