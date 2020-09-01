Man arrested hours after ‘come get me dogs’ taunt to police

He baited police on social media, telling them to “come get me dogs” and go get him they did. READ THE AMAZING SAGA

On Friday afternoon Tweed-Byron Police District put out a call on their Facebook page asking for help to find Liam Batey, wanted on a warrant.

Within minutes of the post, a profile, purporting to be Batey, shared the post saying "come get me dogs FTP."

Hours later, Batey was in cuffs, arrested at Palm Beach.

In a statement this morning from New South Wales Police, they said they had arrested Batey and had extradited him back over the border.

"Officers from the Tweed/Byron Police District launched Operation Marauder in late January 2020 to investigate ongoing vehicle, property theft and fraud offences on the state's far north coast and border communities," the statement read.

"Police will allege in court that a 21-year-old man stole a pink Holden Barina from a carpark in Coolangatta before travelling into NSW and using a stolen bank card at a bottle shop on Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah.

"Following extensive inquiries and a public social media appeal, Tweed/Byron PD officers - with assistance from the Northern Rivers Region Enforcement Squad and the Queensland Police Service - arrested the 21-year-old at Palm Beach in Queensland about 5.30pm on Friday 28 August 2020.

"NSW Police applied for and were granted an extradition, before the man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

"He was charged with drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, dishonestly obtain property by deception and never licensed person drive vehicle on road."

Batey is expected to front court in NSW this morning, as investigations into Operation Marauder continue.

"The Uki man was remanded in custody to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today (Tuesday 1 September 2020).

"Police would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance.

"Investigations under Operation Marauder are ongoing."

ORIGINAL STORY

"COME get me dogs FTP."

A man allegedly on the run from police in New South Wales has baited the cops to catch him, if they can.

A Facebook profile purporting to be that of Liam Batey has shared a Tweed-Byron Police District post calling for the help of the public to find Batey who is wanted on a warrant.

The profile even commented on the actual post with "Bfrt", or 'but for real though'.

Batey is wanted on an outstanding warrant for breach of his intensive correction order.

The post says, "Liam BATEY is known to frequent the Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah and Gold Coast area.

"We ask you not to place prejudicial comments on our posts. Thank you in advance to those who provide information and assist police in their investigations.

"If you can help locate BATEY, contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499.

The Bulletin understands New South Wales Police are aware of the baiting from the profile purporting to be Batey.

It's understood they are actively out searching for him.

Originally published as Man arrested hours after 'come get me dogs' taunt to police