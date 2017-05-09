Man arrested over $14,000 marijuana find

A RANDOM breath test operation at Maclean has yielded an unexpected find, with close to half a kilogram of marijuana located in a van.

Police were conducting the RBT on River St about 12.35pm, Saturday, when they stopped the driver of a yellow Kia van.

The van was subsequently searched and police allegedly found 474g of marijuana, a quantity of which was packaged into 16 resealable bags.

Police also located scales and a quantity of unused resealable bags.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Stokers Siding, near Murwillumbah, was arrested.

Further inquiries found he was a disqualified driver and the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

The alleged offender was arrested and taken to Maclean Police Station, where he was subsequently charged with supplying a prohibited drug, possession of marijuana, disqualified driving, and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He was bail refused by police to Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday, where he has been refused bail to appear at Grafton Local Court today.

According to Coffs/Clarence crime manager, Detective Inspector Darren Jameson, the marijuana had a potential street value of more than $14,000, and represented more than 450 street deals and equates to over 4500 individual dosage units.

"As cannabis continues to play a significant role is driving crime within this command, it is pleasing to see that even at an RBT site, we are able to take this dangerous drug off the streets," he said.

"Cannabis remains at the root of crime here and recent media reports of tragic events out of Queensland, show that cannabis use can lead to violent and unimaginable crimes."