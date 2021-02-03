Man arrested on multiple driving and caravan theft charges

BAIL REFUSED: Police arrested a man, 26, on various driving and theft changes and he will face Tweed Heads Local Court on February 3, 2021.

Police have arrested a man for a number of driving and theft offences including allegedly stealing a caravan.

Tweed Byron Police District reported that about 12pm on Tuesday, February 2, officers arrested a 26-year-old man for eight offences after a police pursuit.

The man has been charged with driving while disqualified, police pursuit, fail to stop, failing to provide particulars after accident, driving unregistered and uninsured, and driving with misleading number plates and stealing the caravan.

Police have recovered the stolen caravan - details TE93AY (NSW) 1996 New Fast Mascot (make and model) - understood to have been taken from Industry Drive, Tweed Heads, the evening of Thursday, January 28.

The man, 26, has been bail refused and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court today.