Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to break into two vehicles.
A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to break into two vehicles. TREVOR VEALE
Crime

Man arrested over attempted vehicle thefts

Rick Koenig
by
1st Jul 2019 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested a Banora Point man who allegedly tried to open and steal from two vehicles.

About 3.35am on Friday June 28, police allege a 25-year-old Banora Point man unlawfully entered a property in Castlecrag Ave, Banora Point and then attempted to steal from a Land Rover and Renault.

About 12.40am on Sunday June 30, police allegedly located the 25-year-old man in Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads.

The man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with trespassing and two counts of attempted larceny.

The man was refused bail to appear before Tweed heads Local Court this week.

crime police theft tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    The pop culture stars confirmed for Splendour 2019

    premium_icon The pop culture stars confirmed for Splendour 2019

    Whats On THE festival will also screen the new Mystify: Michael Hutchence documentary.

    EXPLAINED: Science behind the 'fireball' meteor

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: Science behind the 'fireball' meteor

    Environment The "unusual" meteor exploded over the Northern Rivers

    Tweed scammer locked up after month long crime spree

    premium_icon Tweed scammer locked up after month long crime spree

    Crime The man allegedly ripped off online sellers and stole several cars.