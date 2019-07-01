Man arrested over attempted vehicle thefts

A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to break into two vehicles.

POLICE have arrested a Banora Point man who allegedly tried to open and steal from two vehicles.

About 3.35am on Friday June 28, police allege a 25-year-old Banora Point man unlawfully entered a property in Castlecrag Ave, Banora Point and then attempted to steal from a Land Rover and Renault.

About 12.40am on Sunday June 30, police allegedly located the 25-year-old man in Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads.

The man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with trespassing and two counts of attempted larceny.

The man was refused bail to appear before Tweed heads Local Court this week.