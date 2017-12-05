Menu
Login
News

Man arrested over home invasion

Police have arrested a man over a Banora Point break-and-enter.
Police have arrested a man over a Banora Point break-and-enter. Rob Wright

POLICE have arrested a man after a home invasion in Banora Point at the weekend.

Tweed/Byron LAC police were called to the Firestone Dr home about 3.30am on Sunday.

Police allege a man and woman broke into the home, before threatening a 41-year-old male occupant with a knife, assaulting him and tying him up.

Officers searched the house and arrested a woman inside after the resident was able to escape and alert them.

The woman was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence - inflict actual bodily harm, taking or detaining a person in company with intent to obtain advantage, and goods in custody.

She faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

Police then arrested a 38-year-old man at a Beenleigh, Queensland home about 8.40am on Tuesday.

He is expected to be charged with a number of offences after Queensland Police found a stolen vehicle containing stolen property in Ormeau.

Tweed Daily News
Tweed rates set to increase in 2018

Tweed rates set to increase in 2018

IPART have approved an 2.3 per cent increase to council set rates.

It Takes A Town to harness the goodwill of Tweed

Carmen Stewart in Murwillumbah.

Helping towns to embrace generosity and community

Tweed teachers join strike over EA

STOP WORK: Teachers Paul Monahan, Carolyn Moore and Tony Channell at the Catholic System Schools strike at South Tweed Sports Club on Monday, December 4.

Tweed Catholic school teachers were among thousands on strike

Golden tunes return to Twin Towns this Friday

GOOD TIMES: Colleen Hewett will be on stage at Twin Towns on Friday as part of the fifth GO!! Show Gold tour.

Aussie idol Colleen Hewett remembers the good old days

Local Partners