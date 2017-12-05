Man arrested over home invasion

POLICE have arrested a man after a home invasion in Banora Point at the weekend.

Tweed/Byron LAC police were called to the Firestone Dr home about 3.30am on Sunday.

Police allege a man and woman broke into the home, before threatening a 41-year-old male occupant with a knife, assaulting him and tying him up.

Officers searched the house and arrested a woman inside after the resident was able to escape and alert them.

The woman was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence - inflict actual bodily harm, taking or detaining a person in company with intent to obtain advantage, and goods in custody.

She faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

Police then arrested a 38-year-old man at a Beenleigh, Queensland home about 8.40am on Tuesday.

He is expected to be charged with a number of offences after Queensland Police found a stolen vehicle containing stolen property in Ormeau.